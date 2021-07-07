SUNBURY — The Sunbury River Festival will return on Aug. 13 and 14 and will be held along the River Front wall ending with a fireworks show.
After missing 2020 due to COVID-19, festival planners are thrilled to be able to host the event that usually draws thousands to the city.
According to SRI office administrator Amanda Furlong, the festival will begin on Aug. 13 at 4 p.m. and run until 9 p.m. and on Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.
The event will include, food vendors, arts and crafts, live entertainment, a live reptile show presented by Clyde Peeler, of Williamsport and a beer tent both nights.
"The festival has moved back to the river,” Furlong said. "Vendors will be located along the roadside of the wall. The main stage and other events will take place along the river side of the wall. Front Street will not be closed at all during the festival.”
The annual car Cruise-In will be Aug. 14 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. around Cameron Park.
"With being back at the river we want guests to take advantage of the location,” Furlong said. "We know that boaters love to hang out on the river for the concerts and fireworks and fully encourage that. The amphitheater will also be the perfect place to eat your food and enjoy the scenery throughout the day.”
Friday night will be the band “Fully Loaded” of Mifflinburg, while on Saturday night River Festival ends with DRIVE, the CARS tribute band. The beer tent is being sponsored by the Sunbury Moose, according to Sunbury Moose administrator Slade Shreck.
Councilman Jim Eister said he is looking forward to the festival, as he knows other residents are also excited to have something to do.
“After last year I think everyone is ready to get back to normal,” Eister said. “Slowly but surely we are getting there. We are all looking forward to River Festival and we expect it to be another great year down by the river.”
For more information on River Festival and a complete lineup of events visit Sunbury River Festival on Facebook.