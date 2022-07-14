SUNBURY — With one celebration in the history books, another is set to begin on Aug. 19 when the Sunbury River Festival begins.
The festival's theme will be "Art Comes Alive," according to Amie Savidge, of Sunbury Revitalization Inc. (SRI), which sponsors the two-day event.
"We are very excited about this year’s theme for the Sunbury River Festival," Savidge said. "This year’s festival is a way to highlight and help the growing art that artists and creatives that would like to provide a participatory or learning experience to festival visitors as well as those that would like to set up vendor space to sell or showcase their creations, maybe they do both."
With the festival's scheduled dates of Aug. 19 and 20, for the first time in two years, the "Valley's Got Talent" talent show will make its return to kick off the event on Aug. 18 at the Shikellamy High School auditorium.
SRI board member Slade Shreck said he is thrilled for the return of the event, which also means auditions are being held on July 27 and 28, he said.
"We are all looking forward to this," he said. "It's been a long time and we want people to come out and enjoy the talent in our area."
The event usually draws several hundred people, Shreck said.
Judges for the event will include Spyglass Ridge Winery owner Tom Webb and Shikellamy graduates Cassie Paul and Anna Wiest, along with a member of the Valley media, Shreck said.
There is a combined $700 in prizes, Shreck said.
River Festival will also include plenty of food and craft vendors as well as the annual car cruise, museum on wheels, Clyde Peelings Reptiland exhibit and several other attractions.
The event will also partner with Sunbury Arts Council for a Chalk The Walk event.
There will also be special collaborations with The YMCA Art Center and local artist MARS Creates. We don’t want to forget to mention that on Friday night there will be a Grease movie sing along and on Saturday the band Root Shock will be performing, according to SRI officials.
"River Festival is unique because of its history. Over the years tens of thousands of people have attended," Shreck said.
For more information visit the Facebook page Sunbury River Festival.