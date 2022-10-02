LEWISBURG — Thanks to popular demand, the Lewisburg Neighborhoods will host a second River Road Holiday on Oct. 16.
“After a COVID-19 lull, River Road Holiday returned successfully this past May,” Taylor Lightman, director of Lewisburg Neighborhoods said.
“Due to popular demand, Lewisburg Neighborhoods is hosting another River Road Holiday on Oct. 16 from 1 p.m. through 5 p.m.”
The event is sponsored by JF Kiely and Evangelical Community Hospital.
“The location is once again on River Road north of Lewisburg, from Water Street up to Winter Farm Lane, near the main entrance to RiverWoods.,” Lightman said.
“The existing road will officially be closed to vehicular traffic for a few hours and opened instead to bikes, pedestrians, runners and skaters.”
Lightman said events have been taking place for the past five years.
“Lewisburg has been holding road holidays since 2017 by the river,” Lightman said.
“Similar events have taken place regularly for decades in various parts of the country and the world, but the idea has been expanding in less populated areas in the past ten years, often sponsored by health care providers working to promote physical activity.”
Lightman said the event took a special occupancy permit to be held.
“Locally, this type of event had been held several times in 2010 — the year before the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail opened) — and Walk It! Bike It! Lewisburg brought it back,” he said.
“Because that section of River Road is a state road, the process is fairly involved and time intensive, requiring a special occupancy permit application be submitted to PennDOT and extensive detour signage is put in place.
Because of the intense nature of closing a state road for even a few hours, we could not do this without our sponsoring partners J.F. Kiely and Evangelical Community Hospital. The event is truly a regional favorite because it allows you to get outside and enjoy this amazing stretch of riverfront — without the generosity of our sponsors, this event would not be possible.”
Lewisburg Mayor Kendy Alvarez said she loves the event for the community.
“It is absolutely fantastic,” Alvarez said. “We look forward to encouraging people to enjoy our community, via, walking, biking, and by closing down River Road it provides a scenic space to do that and an oppertunity for people to enteract with others for a whole day of fun.”