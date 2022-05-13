NORTHUMBERLAND — The Central Susquehanna Riverboat Society had a setback this week after learning someone else purchased the 149-passenger paddleboat they intended to buy.
The Society intended to purchase the 92-foot-long Mark Twain and ship it from Kentucky to its future headquarters in Northumberland, but it was purchased by other buyers. The Society just this week presented its plan to the Northumberland Borough Community Development Committee and residents to renovate a small portion of Pineknotter Park just north of the Sea Scout Dock area in the Susquehanna River as its headquarters for the boat.
"I'm not doing too good," said President Bob Lagerman. "We've been working on this for quite a while. We thought we had arrived at the end. Some things just don't work out."
The idea for the group, which formed in 2016 and obtained 501(c)(3) status in 2021, is to have a watercraft similar to the Hiawatha Paddlewheel Riverboat in Williamsport or the Pride of the Susquehanna in Harrisburg. The Mark Twain was located in the Ohio River in Covington, Kentucky, across from Cincinnati, Ohio. It is a paddlewheel riverboat built in 1962 by Dubuque Boat and Boiler and operated by Pinnacle Marine Corporation.
Lagerman said he is not sure how this will affect the Society's timeline of being ready for business by Memorial Day 2023. The Society has a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the latest developments.
"We're in the process now of looking at some other boats," he said. "We just hope there is something out there so we can get back on track. The other members of the board want to move forward and see if we can't come up with something."
The plan was met with support from resident and borough officials on Monday at the committee meeting. Borough Manager Anne Zartman said she was "disappointed" that the Society's plan is pushed back.
However, she noted, the borough is likely to proceed as planned with letters of intent and support.
"They will get a boat at some point," said Zartman.
The committee will bring the proposal to borough council members at the next public meeting, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. June 7 at the borough hall.