Editor’s note: The Daily Item will recognize people who have Made a Difference in the Valley in 2022 this week. This is the second part of a series that will continue until New Year’s Day.
While exposing her young son to the many educational opportunities in the Valley, Marissa Crames has taken on voluntary roles in area organizations.
After enrolling son, Liam, 10, in the Riverkeeper Association kayaking and fishing program, Crames, of Selinsgrove, joined the organization’s board of directors.
“Our association tries to help people find ways to improve connection with the river,” said Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper John Zaktansky.
Zaktansky met Crames when she reached out about providing a service project for her son’s Cub Scout pack, which later involved planting trees for improving stream bank health.
“I’ve been impressed,” said Zaktansky about Crames’ enthusiastic involvement in the Riverkeepers and Scouting organization where she organizes and arranges programs for youth as chairman of the Seven Bridges District serving Snyder, Union and Northumberland counties.
Since joining the Riverkeepers board, Crames has been instrumental in organizing a local Sea Scouts program which provides youth an opportunity to be certified in SCUBA, boating safety and CPR.
“For one person and a single mom, she’s constantly on the go,” said Zaktansky.
Crames also works full-time at Demeter Fragrances in Selinsgrove and said she is fortunate that her former husband is very supportive and involved in their son’s life.
Her work with youth was sparked as a child when her brother was involved in scouting.
Being involved in youth organizations has given her a chance to see its impact.
“I see them grow so much with their skills,” said Crames, who adds that the programs offered through Riverkeepers and scouting also involve outdoors activities which are important to her.
“I’m big for the environment, so it has meshed well,” she said.