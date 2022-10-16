LEWISBURG — Susquehanna University students Morgan Thomas and Danielle Tryon shared their enthusiasm for the environment with youngsters during Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association’s Clean Water Celebration at Hufnagle Park in Lewisburg Saturday.
Before engaging several kids with hands on-activities while teaching them about brook trout and how pollution impacts waterways, Thomas and Tryon spoke about what prompted them, with several other Susquehanna students, to develop the Environmental Education and Outreach Program which they plan to present at local schools and nature centers.
For Tryon, her interest was sparked while traveling the country in a motor home with her family as a youngster and visiting many national parks.
“Maybe a kid here today will look back on this and have the same feeling,” she said.
“We can’t wait to get out in the field with kiddos,” said Thomas of looking forward to sharing information with children similar to the work they did during the summer as Riverkeeper Association interns.
Riverkeeper John Zaktansky said Saturday’s event marking the 50th anniversary of the national Clean Water Act was designed to raise awareness of the waterways “we live along.”
Freshwater Research Institute Program Director Matt Wilson attracted people of all ages to his table filled with bugs he collected from area waterways, including Weston Horst, 3, and his brother, Cohen, 1, of Lancaster.
Justin Spangler, a Lancaster engineer who performed design work for the recent Bull Run Greenway restoration, visited the event with his family.
“I was just here to see” the completed work, he said.
Following the morning demonstrations in the park, a screening of Scott Morris’s documentary, “American River” was shown at Campus Theatre followed by a panel discussion with Morris and local Susquehanna River experts. The event was supported by the Degenstein Foundation.