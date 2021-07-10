MIFFLINBURG — Registration opened for the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association’s "Waterways Exploration Training” for kids.
The session will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. July 29 in cooperation with the outdoor educator at R.B. Winter State Park in western Union County.
It’s designed for kids ages 8-12 and their families. Attendees will rotate through three stations at the park: guided hikes, in-stream exploration, watershed/pollution.
For more information and to register, visit the Blog section of www.middlesusquehannariverkeeper.org.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO