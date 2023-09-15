Birds of prey are wreaking havoc in the borough of Riverside by ripping into garbage bags and creating a mess, Council President John Domanski said.
The council has received a number of complaints when discarded food and waste gets scattered all over the area.
“In one instance, we had them in the neighbor's yard attacking things in the pool and the pool cover,” Domanski said.
Turkey vultures, the birds causing such an issue, usually migrate on the winter, but because of the mild climate last year, the birds stayed in the area, according to Domanski.
The birds do not go after people or pets, but they do scavenge for dead animals and smell the trash in unsealed containers.
“These birds are two of the very few species of birds that have the sense of smell,” the council president said.
According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, turkey vultures are sometimes referred to as buzzards and specialize in foraging for small food items. They regularly consume road-killed wild animals and have a strong sense of smell to locate such food sources.
Turkey vultures can remain in Pennsylvania year-round. Turkey vultures are protected by game laws, according to the commission.
Representatives from the United States Department of Agriculture and the Pennsylvania Game Commission visited the borough and emphasized eliminating the food source. Council took this recommendation into consideration and told borough residents they need to put garbage in sealed containers, Domanski said.
Ordinance #238 requires residents to supply approved leakproof, covered, outside garbage containers at every dwelling.
“There is an ordinance that says they need to do that,” the council president said. “Hopefully they will work with the borough and do as requested. We aren’t out to crucify people. We just want them to comply.”