Riverside native Marisa Burke returned to the Valley Tuesday to share her newly published memoir, “Just Checking Scores: TV Anchor Publicly Shamed by Husband’s Secret Life,” with audiences at the Fairfield Chrysler Dodge Ram Jeep on Route 11 in Danville.
“It was so wonderful to return to my hometown of Danville,” said Burke. “There is such a sense of community and culture here, and it’s great seeing my old friends and neighbors, along with seeing all the familiar sights that bring back great memories of the rare quality of life people experience here in this tight knit community.”
At her hometown, Burke met up with some of her former Danville Area High School classmates including Dan Goldman, sales manager at the Fairfield dealership, and Kathy Gold, both members of the class of ’78.
Around 50 people attended the event, where Burke also signed copies of her book. She spoke about why she decided to write “Just Checking Scores” and the effort it took to get the memoir published.
A WNEP-TV main anchor and lead producer, Burke became embroiled in a major news story of her own when her husband, Mark Kandel, was charged with misconduct with juveniles in 2008.
Her book reveals the depths to which she sank, and the heights to which she continues to soar.
“In 2008, even though he was accused of one count of furnishing alcohol to a minor, I think that time was actually more excruciating for me,” Burke said in an interview earlier this month. “Because I was still supporting him. I was still loving him. I was defending him.”
Kandel was an admired, respected educator and former Scranton school director.
Burke believed him when he said a 17-year-old boy showed up at their house unannounced and started drinking then accused Kandel of providing the alcohol. She felt sorry for her husband having to deal with what she believed were false accusations.
Burke said she had an epiphany in 2012 when Kandel was charged federally for sending lewd text messages to an underage boy. She told him he was on his own.
Dave Krisanda, a former executive producer at WNEP-TV, worked with Burke since 1984 and remembered when she received a phone call with information about her husband’s arrest.
“I could see her face,” Krisanda said. “You could tell it was a horrible, horrible call.”
Burke left WNEP in 2016 with a “fantastic severance” and founded Marisa Burke Communications LLC, a media and public relations agency. She used that time to focus on writing her memoir while also assuming the role of national media specialist at Geisinger Health System.
This June she was chosen as group director of news and content for Waypoint Media, a media management company that operates 18 television and radio stations in six different U.S. markets. and her book was just published by Black Rose Writing, which selected her as their Winter Featured Author.
Burke began her book tour at the Barnes and Noble bookstore in Wilkes-Barre on Jan. 7. She plans several stops in the region before returning to her home in Colorado later this month.
Readers can order Burke’s memoir through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, or Black Rose Publishing.
The Daily Item freelancer Cindy O. Herman contributed to this report.