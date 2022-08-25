NORTHUMBERLAND — Riverview Cemetery will host the 16th "Day of Remembrance" on Saturday at 12 noon.
There will be a brief ceremony, followed by the reading of the names of your loved ones to be remembered, and the releasing of white balloons. The cemetery is located along Seventh Street in Northumberland.
You may purchase a balloon for your loved one for $5 per name, whether or not they are buried at Riverview.
Donations will also be accepted the day of the ceremony, beginning at 11 a.m. Refreshments will be available. Forms are available at the Borough office.
