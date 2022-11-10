LEWISBURG — RiverWoods residents and associates who served in the military celebrated Veterans Day by hosting a parade through the campus in Lewisburg on Thursday.
The event, which also included a dedication of the new entrance and outside seating area at the Adams Center for Rehabilitative Services, kicked off at 10 a.m. with the American Legion Post 182 and the National Anthem by the Lewisburg High School Band.
"This is tremendous," said Rodney Snyder, a U.S. Marine Corp veteran and a double recipient of two Purple Hearts. "Very seldom do veterans get enough appreciation."
Snyder served during the Vietnam War between 1968 and 1970. He was wounded by shrapnel from a landmine and exposed to Agent Orange, among other injuries. He said he is one of two Marine Corps veterans at the living facility.
"Today (Thursday) is the 247th birthday of the Marine Corps and tomorrow (Friday) is Veterans Day," said Snyder. "It's a special day for me."
RiverWoods has 52 veterans among its residents and staff, including four veterans from World War II. Ralph Noble, 98, served in the U.S. Army Air Corps.
"This is wonderful," said Noble. "I'm glad we have them and I loved to see more."
Joe Gehringer, U.S. Air Force veteran who served from 1964 to 1968 and resident of the facility, organized the parade for RiverWoods.
"I love giving all these veterans their due for what they served and what they went through," said Gehringer. "I love these old guys especially. I couldn't have done what I done if not them before me."
Aaron Barth, executive director, said RiverWoods started with the Heart of Service in 1916 during World War I. The Evangelical Church created a place to care for the widows of clergy.
"A hundred years later, we're still seeking to serve," said Barth. "We want to honor those who have served and we want to serve them now after their years of service."
Residents Joanne Semanchick and Alice Marquart waved flags as the parade passed them by in the parking lot.
"We're glad to be here," said Marquart. "What a day! We're thankful for all our veteran residents."
"It's great to have the kids here too," said Semanchick, referring to the Lewisburg marching band.
The parade was followed by a Posting of Colors by the American Legion Post 182 and the National Anthem by the Lewisburg High School Band. State Rep. David H. Rowe, R-85, gave the keynote address.