SUNBURY — Maria Rizzo is Weis Market's new vice president of Advertising and Marketing. Prior to her promotion, she worked as director of marketing, the grocery chain announced Tuesday.
Rizzo will oversee management of the company’s advertising, marketing, and public/community relations activities. Her key responsibilities include customer relationship management, marketing, and advertising (print, digital and electronic). She replaces Ron Bonacci, who is retiring at the end of the year.
Rizzo, who joined the company in 2006, has worked as category manager, senior manager of private brands and specialty foods before becoming director of marketing in 2015.