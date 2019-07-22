NORTHUMBERLAND — The rail crossing on King Street (Route 147) near Priestley Avenue in Northumberland will remain closed for two additional days.
King Street was closed at the rail crossing on Friday, so North Shore Railroad could complete upgrades to the crossing.
The work was expected to be completed by noon today. Work now is expected to be completed by noon on Wednesday, a spokesman for the state Department of Transportation said.
A detour remains in effect. Northbound Route 147 traffic will use Route 61 north from Sunbury to Route 11 north in Shamokin Dam to Route 147 north in Northumberland. Southbound traffic will use the existing detour, which is Route 11 south from Northumberland to Shamokin Dam and Route 61 south to Route 147 south in Sunbury.
Once the detour is lifted, King Street will be open to northbound car traffic from the City of Sunbury. The detour will remain in effect for southbound car traffic and all truck traffic.