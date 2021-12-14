LEWISBURG — Contractors began utility work Monday at Hufnagle Park as construction on the permanent bathroom project gets underway. The contractors will work this week to install water and sewer services. Motorists and pedestrians are warned to anticipate closures of Saint Louis Street between Fifth and Sixth streets. Vehicle access to borough hall may also be restricted, at times, but will remain open.
Road closures expected as Hufnagle Park bathroom project begins
