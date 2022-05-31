WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A lane restriction remains in place along Interstate 80 westbound in Union County and traffic may be delayed.
Motorists are advised the left (passing) lane is restricted on Interstate 80 westbound at mile marker 207, just west of Route 15 for line painting. This work is expected to take approximately 5 hours to perform.
Motorists should expect travel delays and lane changes. Motorists are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.