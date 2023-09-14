DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — An embankment stabilization project is set to begin starting Monday next week on Musser Lane in Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Musser Lane will be closed daily from Monday to Wednesday between Route 54 and Peach Orchard Lane while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew completes an embankment stabilization and guide rail improvement project.
A detour using Route 54 in Northumberland County, Interstate 180 and Main Street in Lycoming County will be in place while work is being done. Working hours for the project will be 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.
— RICK DANDES