LEWISBURG — Lane restrictions will be in place next week on Route 45 between Route 15 and Eleventh Street in East Buffalo Township, Union County, for road maintenance.
On Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 4-5, a PennDOT maintenance crew will be performing patch work on Route 45. Work will be performed between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., weather permitting. Motorists should expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for slow or stopped vehicles, expect lane changes, expect travel delays, and drive with caution through the work zone.
— THE DAILY ITEM