McCLURE — A multi-route project in Snyder County began this morning on Specht and North Brown streets in McClure.
The project includes Americans with Disabilities (ADA) curb ramps, base repairs, milling with bituminous overlay, membrane overlay on a bridge (Brown Street), new pavement markings, and other miscellaneous items.
Next week, contractors will replace multiple ADA curb ramps on Specht Street. Base repairs and milling and paving work will begin next week.
All work will be performed during daylight hours. During construction, traffic will be reduced to one lane, with flaggers controlling traffic. Motorists should obey flaggers and drive with caution.
This project is expected to be completed mid-November.