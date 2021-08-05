NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY — Motorists who travel Interstate 180 are advised that several construction projects continue next week between the Route 54 interchange in Delaware Township and the Interstate 80 interchange in Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
The contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, will be switching the lane restriction on Interstate 180 between Route 54 in Delaware Township and Interstate 80 in Turbot Township today. Motorists can expect the right driving lane to be closed in both directions.
Glenn O. Hawbaker is the primary contractor for this $8.9 million project that includes mill and resurface of Interstate 180, replacement of the Route 1006 (Eighth Street) bridge, and rehabilitation to the bridges on Interstate 180 that span Route 44, and drainage work on Route 254 under Route 147.
Work on this project is expected to be completed by the end of November, weather permitting.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, expect travel delays, and drive with caution through the work zone.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER