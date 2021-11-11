DANVILLE — Lane restriction next week Bloom Street in Danville for utility work next week.
From Monday, Nov. 15 through Wednesday, Nov. 17, Henkels & McCoy and Franchelli Enterprises, Inc., a sub-contractor for UGI, Inc., will be performing work along Bloom Street between Ferry Street and Pine Street.
On Monday, work will be performed from 7-11 p.m. On Tuesday, work will be from 9 a.m. to 3 pm. On Wednesday, night work will resume work scheduled from 7-11 p.m.
Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed, weather permitting.