DANVILLE — A portion of Stine Road will be closed this week in West Hemlock Township, Montour County, for maintenance work.
Today and Thursday, Stine Road will be closed between Route 642 and Columbia Hill Road while a PennDOT maintenance crew performs base repairs. Work will be performed between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m., weather permitting.
A detour using Shultz Road and Columbia Hill Road will be in place while work is being performed. School buses will be permitted through the road closure.
— THE DAILY ITEM