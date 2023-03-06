Today there will be road restrictions on the eastbound, right driving lane of I-80 in Liberty Township, Montour County, for a soil remediation project due to a previous crash.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the contractor will be working on the highway near mile marker 219, four miles east of the Route 254 interchange. Work will be performed 10 a.m-4 p.m., and is expected to be completed in one day, weather permitting.
Minor delays are expected, PennDOT said. Motorists should be alert, watch for lane changes, slow moving vehicles, and drive with caution through the work zone.