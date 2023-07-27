SUNBURY — A resurfacing project on Front Street in Sunbury will begin Sunday, according to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials.
Motorists are advised that the resurfacing project is set to begin on Route 405 / 61 (Front Street) in Sunbury and Route 11 in Northumberland, officials said.
The project will begin on July 30 when contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., will begin base repairs on Front Street between Shikellamy Avenue and Raspberry Avenue.
Motorists can expect single lane conditions where work is being performed. Work will be performed daily starting on Sundays at 8 p.m. and ending Fridays at 4 a.m., weather permitting.
On July 31, the contractor will continue construction with new ADA accessible sidewalks and curbs along Route 11 in Northumberland Borough. Motorists can expect lane restrictions where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co. is the prime contractor for this $2,381,802 resurfacing project. Work on this project includes base repairs, milling and paving, bridge preservation, ADA ramps, and new curbing. Work is expected to be completed in September, weather permitting.
