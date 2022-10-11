MOUNT CARMEL — Motorists are advised of lane restrictions next week on the Locust Gap Highway in Mount Carmel Township, Northumberland County, for a maintenance project.
Through Wednesday, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew well be performing patching on Locust Gap Highway between the intersection of Route 2021 in Locust Gap and the intersection with Route 2023.
Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be performed between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting.