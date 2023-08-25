WASHINGTONVILLE — A pipe replacement project will close a portion of Century Road in Derry Township, Montour County, beginning next week.
On Wednesday, Aug. 30, through Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, Century Road will be closed between Routes 254 and 642, while a PennDOT maintenance crew performs pipe replacements.
A detour using Routes 254, 44, and 642, will be in place while work is being performed. Work will be performed during daylight hours. Local traffic will have access to their homes. School buses will have access in the morning and afternoon.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.
