WASHINGTONVILLE — Motorists who travel Route 54 in Derry Township, Montour County, are advised that a portion of the road will be closed for a railroad crossing replacement next week.
On Monday, Nov. 16, Route 54 will be closed between Route 44 and Route 254 while Norfolk Southern Railroad replaces the railroad crossing. A detour using Route 254 and Route 44 will be in place.
Work includes removing the existing crossing and replacing it with a new rail seal and asphalt crossing along with the replacement of a damaged storm pipe. Work is expected to be completed by Nov. 20 weather permitting.
Motorists should expect delays in travel.