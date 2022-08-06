SUNBURY — Road work will continue in Sunbury on Monday and Tuesday which will leave several streets without parking, according to City Administrator Derrick Backer.
Backer said there will be no parking allowed on the streets listed below as construction crews will be starting work needed to repave these roadways.
South Center Street from Spruce Street to Penn Street
Penn Street from South Center Street to North 3rd Street
Gas House Alley from Market Street to Woodlawn Avenue
Line Street from North 12th Street to Washington Avenue
Greenough Street from Champ Avenue to North 8th Street
Kramer Avenue from Packer Street to Lincoln Street and Lincoln Street from North 5th Street to Memorial Drive will all be affected by the construction for those two days.
— FRANCIS SCARCELLA