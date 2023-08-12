SUNBURY — Ramp repairs to Veteran's Memorial Bridge that were supposed to start Aug. 13 are now delayed until Aug. 20, according to Sunbury Streets Department Supervisor Steve Welker.
"Due to weather delays the contractor will not be performing the ramp repairs to Veterans Memorial Bridge in the upcoming week," he said. "They will be finishing work on Front from Bainbridge to Raspberry and some paving work down by Keithan's Gardens."
Welker said traffic will not be detoured during this time period.
"It will be restricted to single lane traffic and their schedule is Sunday through Thursday, 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.
The resurfacing project will occur on Front Street in Sunbury and Route 11 in Northumberland causing the Veteran's Memorial Bridge ramp to be closed, according to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials.
Motorists are advised that a resurfacing project is set to begin and on and off ramps will be closed in Sunbury, while the contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., mills and resurfaces them on Route 61.
Motorists will still have access to Veterans Memorial Bridge by following flaggers and the signed detour, officials said. Work will be performed between the hours of 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. when the project begins.
Motorists should expect delays in traffic and use alternate routes, officials said.
New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., is the prime contractor for this $2,381,802 resurfacing project. Work on this project includes base repairs, mill and pave, bridge preservation, ADA ramps, and new curbing. Work is expected to be completed in September, weather permitting.