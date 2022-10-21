WATSONTOWN — Lane restrictions will be in place along next week on Main Street in Watsontown for a maintenance project.
On Tuesday, Oct. 25, a PennDOT maintenance crew will patch Main Street in Watsontown between Third and Franklin streets and Fourth Street. Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be performed between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., weather permitting.
Drivers should be alert, slow down and expect delays in travel, PennDOT says.