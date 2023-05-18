A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation roadwork project will take place next week on Interstate 80 in Northumberland County.
On Monday through Wednesday, a PennDOT maintenance crew will be performing bridge flushing and side dozing along Interstate 80 both eastbound and westbound between mile marker 211 and mile marker 213, which is located east of the Route 15 interchange, according to officials.
Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being completed. Work will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.
Side dozing is the removal of excess material build that builds up under the guide rail. Removing the material improves drainage and allows water to flow freely away from the roadway, officials said.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution through the work zone.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.