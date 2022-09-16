DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials say there will lane restrictions in both directions on Sept. 21 on Interstate 180 in Delaware and Turbot townships, Northumberland County.
A PennDOT maintenance crew will be completing shoulder cutting, washout repairs and other miscellaneous operations beginning at the Lycoming County line and working eastward to Route 147, officials said.
Once the eastbound side is complete, the crews will reverse direction and work on the westbound side of the road.
Work will take place from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. daily and is expected to be completed in five workdays, weather permitting, officials said.
Motorists are urged to drive with caution in the area and be on the lookout for maintenance workers and equipment.