SELINSGROVE — Road work will close a portion of Grangers Road in Monroe Township, Snyder County, beginning Tuesday.
Grangers Road will be closed between Park Road and Route 15 southbound while a new deceleration lane is constructed to allow vehicles to make right turns from Route 15 southbound onto Grangers Road. This work will also include new mountable curbs and paving a portion of Grangers Road.
A detour using Park Road, Sunbury Road and Route 15 will be in place for the duration of the project which is expected to be completed in 2022.