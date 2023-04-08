LEWISBURG — Maintenance work will be performed next week on Route 15 and Interstate 80 in Union County.
Beginning Monday and running through Thursday, a PennDOT maintenance crew will sweep bridge gutter lines and state bike route shoulders along Route 15 between Lycoming County line and Snyder County line.
On Thursday, maintenance crew will be sweeping bridge gutter lines along Interstate 80 both eastbound and westbound between mile marker 199 and mile marker 210, which is located west of the Route 15 interchange.
Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being completed. Work will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.