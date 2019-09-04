Roadwork at the intersection of Routes 11 and 15 in Shamokin Dam will lead to lane restrictions beginning this evening.
According to PennDOT, a contractor is scheduled to perform base repairs tonight at the intersection. Work will begin at approximately 7 p.m. and be completed by morning.
Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in both northbound and southbound directions at the intersection. One of two left-turn lanes for traffic traveling southbound on Route 11 from Northumberland Borough into Shamokin Dam on Routes 11/15 will remain open. The right turn lane for traffic traveling southbound on Route 11 onto Route 15 northbound will be open.