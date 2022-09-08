MIDDLEBURG — A Snyder County jury convicted a Liverpool man Thursday of a 2019 armed robbery in Port Trevorton.
Steven R. Dressler, 41, was found guilty of all counts, including robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm and terroristic threats stemming from the November 2019 robbery of a Dollar General store in Port Trevorton.
He was accused of confronting a store employee with a 9 mm handgun and demanding cash but left only with a frozen pizza when the employee refused to open the register.
Dressler had entered a guilty plea earlier this year and later withdrew it, which led to the jury trial on Thursday.
Following the verdict, Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch said, "Anyone willing to use a firearm to commit such a crime is dangerous and deserves a harsh sentence.
President Judge Michael H. Sholley ordered a pre-sentence investigation report prior to sentencing. Dressler is being held at Snyder County Prison in lieu of $250,000 cash pending sentencing.