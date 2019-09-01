DANVILLE — Jim Paugh pointed skyward with both hands when asked about the Rock'n on the River event held on his property on Saturday.
"I feel great. I feel ecstatic," Paugh said with more than 300 people behind him listening to rock music along the Susquehanna River at 1638 River Drive. "All the planning came down to one thing to be successful: the weather. I am blessed by the Lord to be this successful."
The event, which featured headliner Hybrid Ice, was organized to benefit the care, training and equipment needed for a puppy, Rooster — the Montour County sheriff’s office's new German Shepherd, who will become a drug detection dog. The City Limits, from New Jersey, was the opening act.
Paugh, who expected nearly 500 people before the night ended, marveled at the location.
"It's a million-dollar view," he said.
Bill and Sandy Reed, of Ohio, agreed. They came this weekend to visit their friends Tom and Lori Harris, of Danville, and to attend the concert and All Home Days in Elysburg.
"It's all for a good cause," said Bill Reed. "It's a great atmosphere."
"It's pretty cool to be out here," said Sandy Reed.
The event also featured a pig roast and chicken barbecue, Rock God Brewery, other drinks and fireworks by Whitenight’s of Riverside. The entrance fee was $10.
Ben Yagle, the owner of Rock God, gave $1 for every beer sold to help the Sheriff's office.
"It's a good cause, and it helps the community," he said.
Rooster lives with Deputy Sheriff and K-9 Program Handler Ryan King and his wife, Tracie. He was purchased with donations from individuals and businesses with no tax dollars involved.
"We brought him out to socialize and be around different environments and different sounds," said King.
Rooster behaved himself and interacted with the public "really well," he said.
After he is trained and certified by the North American Police Work Dog Association, King will retire Cash, a 10-year-old Belgian Malinois trained in narcotics detection and as a patrol dog. Rooster will train with the same master trainer Cash works with monthly. King expects him to be on duty sometime next year.
Gerringer started the K-9 program in 1982 with Dewido, a German shepherd who worked with him through 1989. He worked with a second dog Murphy starting in 1990 for six years. King restarted the program in 2003.