SUNBURY — When rock n' roll Hall of Famer Pat Benatar took the stage at Spyglass Ridge Winery in the summer of 2017 it poured.
The legendary singer got through her set and vowed to return to Sunbury.
She will once again take the stage with her husband, Neil Giraldo, on Saturday. at 8 p.m. where she will be performing as part of Spyglass Ridge Winery owner Tom Webb's Summer Backyard Concert Series.
Webb, who started the backyard concert series about 15 years ago, said he is excited for Benatar to return.
"We are all looking forward to seeing Pat perform again for us," he said. "She was great the first time she was here and we couldn't wait to get her back."
Benatar may be best known for her hit songs, "Hit Me With Your Best Shot," 'We Belong" and "Love is a Battlefield."
Benatar and Giraldo were both inducted into the Rock N' Roll Hall of Fame last year.
"We at Spyglass are always happy to open our backyard and have thousands of people come to enjoy a night of music," he said. "Saturday will be a great night and we hope to see everyone out enjoying the night."
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said he is excited for the concert and also is thrilled to see Spyglass Ridge Winery continue to book national acts in Sunbury.
"Spyglass continues to provide entertainment to the Valley," he said. "I am always excited for the next big announcement on who will be coming to Sunbury."
Next up for Spyglass will be country star Walker Hayes along with Kylie Morgan on Aug 26.
