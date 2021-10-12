Concerts and entertainment at Spyglass Ridge Winery, including this Saturday’s Hot Air Balloon Festival, are in jeopardy of being shut down after Rockefeller Township Supervisors notified the owners they may be breaking a zoning ordinance.
Township officials claim Spyglass owners are breaking the township's agriculture ordinance.
Owners Tom and Tammy Webb, through their attorney Joel Wiest, are asking a Northumberland County judge for an immediate injunction so that the three-day festival scheduled to begin Friday can continue while the case is being litigated.
"The cultivation of grapes and the practice of converting those grapes to wine is an agricultural activity and the township has never had any dispute that the Webbs can operate a winery as a matter of right," Sunbury attorney Jim Best, representing the township, wrote in a letter to the Webbs. "However, the use of the winery to host festivals and concerts far exceed even a broad understanding of agricultural activities. The township did not object to Webb’s retail and private venue activities but never permitted them either,” Best wrote.
“It is now clear the focus of Spyglass Ridge Winery has moved from viticulture and reasonable commercial activities incident to the manufacture of wine to being Central Pennsylvania’s premier outdoor concert venue," Best wrote.
Best said the township is now telling Webb that this weekend’s events must be postponed. If the winery holds the event, a hearing officer will take the necessary action to prevent any events.
Rockefeller Township Zoning Officer Ed Wenger declined to comment on the letter Tuesday. Township Supervisor and Chairman Colin Clayberger declined to comment on the case.
The Webbs said they were surprised by the news, which comes days before the balloon festival and after a summer full of concerts at the facility just outside of Sunbury. This weekend's event kicks off with a Billy Joel Experience concert on Friday, followed by Saturday’s 10 hot air balloons and a festival with multiple arts and crafts vendors and food trucks.
The weekend proceeds go to various charities in the Valley this weekend, Webb said.
“I am in awe that after all this time and multiple times of myself attending township meetings this is now being brought up,” Webb said.
Wiest filed a motion Tuesday asking a judge to grant an immediate injunction so the Webb’s can proceed while the case is being litigated.
"During this entire period of time and despite the obvious knowledge of Webb's use of the property there has never been a legal issue raised regarding the zoning of the property until Sept. 30," Wiest wrote. "The Webbs are entitled to a preliminary injunction which bars Rockefeller Township from taking enforcement actions before the legal issues are heard by this honorable court."
Wiest said the Webbs have been operating for 20 years, including holding concerts for the past 10 years at the property. The Webb's have never been notified of the ordinance being broken, Wiest said.
Wiest wrote that if the Balloon Festival was canceled it would be an enormous harm to the Webbs; most of the event has been pre-paid. Wiest said there is no harm to Rockefeller Township if the injunction is granted.
Webb said in the past, supervisors and or family members have attended events at Spyglass. The issue between the Webbs and the township began five years ago when Tom Webb challenged a camping ordinance, he said.
“The township tried to block people from camping on my property,” Webb said. “I contested it and it is still currently being reviewed so this is just a retaliation measure against me.”
Webb said Saturday will make the 85th concert and that supervisors have had 20 years to talk to him but have never made mention to the ordinance.
“They (Rockefeller Township supervisors) know where I live, obviously,” he said.
Webb said since he continued to grow Spyglass he was able to hire more people.
“Between the winery and brewery we have 20 employees and we use all local vendors at all events,” he said. “I try to do my best to keep building the area in which we live and we want people to have things to do and places to go and not have to drive hours away and this is what we get.”
A Northumberland County judge will now make a ruling before Friday on whether or not a hearing will be held or the injunction will be granted without a hearing.