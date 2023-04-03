MILTON — Rockwell Retirement Center, a retirement home in Milton, will close its doors by the end of June, owners announced on Monday.
The retirement home and personal care facility has been open in Milton for 35 years. The home, located at the former Milton High School, can house 224 residents. Officials said there are fewer than 45 residents at the facility and 30 staff members.
Facility owners announced that residents and staff were told the news of the closure on Monday, along with a plan to transition residents to new homes over the course of the next few months.
"Occupancy at the facility has fallen sharply during the pandemic and has not recovered to pre-pandemic levels," officials said in the announcement.
The former school was purchased by Walter Strine in the 1990s and turned into a personal care facility.
"It is with a heavy heart that we have made the difficult decision to close Rockwell," Drew Washco, executive director said. "For decades, Walter Strine and his family contributed to the well-being of the Milton community by providing a caring place of respite to generations of Northumberland County seniors. We are all sad to see this chapter come to an end.:
Washco said the Strine family intends to continue ownership of the property and repurpose it in the future.
Washco said the owners have notified the Department of Human Services to start to process of securing new homes for residents.
"We will ensure an orderly and safe transition for our residents and staff, who will receive generous severance benefits and job placement assistance," Washco said.