LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be initiating rolling roadblocks this weekend on I-80 between exit 215 (Route 254, Limestoneville) and exit 224 (Route 54, Danville) on both the westbound and eastbound.
On Sunday, Mar. 5, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., the contractor, MJ Electric, will be slowing traffic while performing utility work over the Interstate 80 westbound and eastbound lanes near mile marker 218, located 3 miles east of exit 215.
The contractor will be slowing traffic for approximately 15 minutes at a time. These traffic delays will be random throughout the day while work is being performed.
