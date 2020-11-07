WHITE DEER — Rolling roadblocks will go into place Sunday night along Interstate 80 in White Deer Township.
The roadblocks will be in place just east of the Route 15 interchange. On Sunday, at 8 p.m. through 6 a.m. Monday, the contractor, Michels Power, will be slowing traffic with rolling roadblocks while performing utility work over Interstate 80 westbound and eastbound lanes near mile marker 210.
The contractor will be slow traffic in both the westbound and eastbound lanes for approximately 15 minutes at a time. These traffic delays will be random throughout the evening while work is being performed.