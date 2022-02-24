DANVILLE — The Ronald McDonald House of Danville is hosting its 5th Annual Taste of the Town event on April 9 at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Industrial Arts Building.
The event, scheduled from 6-10 p.m. Tickets are $40 in advance of the event, $50 on the day of the event at $75 per couple. Tickets include wine, spirit and beer samples, appetizers and live entertainment.
Proceeds support Ronald McDonald House, which provides families with sick children a home-away-from-home, keeping them close to the care they need, when they need it the most. To learn more about Taste of the Town or purchase tickets, visit www.rmhdanville.org.