SUNBURY — Republican Ronald Tanney is off the ballot as the Democratic candidate in the general election for the representative of the 107th district and write-in candidate Ryan Mock will replace him as the party's choice.
Northumberland County Board of Elections Chief Registrar Lindsay Phillips confirmed that Tanney successfully petitioned the courts to have his name removed from the ballot, which enabled the Democratic parties of Northumberland and Schuylkill counties to supplement Mock as their candidate.
"They had a deadline to submit a candidate to the state by Sept. 28," said Phillips. "Both Northumberland County and Schulykill County chose Ryan Mock as that candidate. Additionally, there was an objection period, which had to be into the state by Sept. 29."
Tanney, of Mount Carmel, attracted more than 400 write-in votes on the Democratic side of the ticket in May’s primary, enough to qualify him to run on the November ballot as a Democrat against Republican candidate Joanne Stehr, of Hegins. Tanney and Stehr ran against each other in the May primary to replace retiring Pennsylvania House Rep. Kurt Masser, R-107.
Tanney lost the Republican nomination 5,025 to 3,774. After far exceeding the 300 write-in votes to qualify for the Democratic nomination, Tanney never informed the election office or the state if he was accepting or rejecting the nomination. The counties moved forward without Tanney’s name on the ballot because he never accepted or rejected, but the Pennsylvania Department of State in August informed the counties that Tanney was on the ballot.
Candidates had until Aug. 15 to withdraw. When that date came and passed, Phillips moved forward with coding and programming the ballot without Tanney on the ballot.
Mock, of Coal Township, issued a media release on Friday morning announcing his place on the ballot.
"I look to continue meeting the constituents of the 107th District as I have been since late July," said Mock. "Even though my name is now officially on the ballot, it does not change my strategy. I am committed to hearing the concerns and needs of the 107th District, and I hope to be a strong voice who will stick up for us in Harrisburg.”
Ryan was endorsed by both the Schuylkill County and Northumberland County Democratic Committees.
Dr. Leocadia Paliulis, the chair of the Northumberland County Democratic Party, said the outcome is a welcome one.
"We are fully in support of Ryan Mock's candidacy as we were before," said Paliulis. "We are so excited that he's on the ballot and excited to help him with his campaign. We have an amazing Democrat on the ballot with Mr. Mock."
The party will do "everything we can to help get the voters out for him," she added.
The general election is Nov. 8.