SUNBURY — Sunbury resident Victoria Rosancrans announced this morning that she will seek one of the two open seats on Sunbury City Council in the 2023 elections.
Rosancrans, 49, is an active citizen and community activist in Sunbury. A registered Democrat, she will first seek her party's nomination in the May 16 primary election.
“After much consideration and encouragement from my wife, Kristine, the citizens, business owners and civic leaders, I’m running because I believe citizen voices are crucial," she said.
"I’ve heard their request for change. It’s time to bring a new leader who will lead with the lens of equity when making decisions. We are blessed to have a diverse city, but if we do not embrace our diversity and listen to our citizens, there will be no equitable change. I would like to see the city adopt a non-discrimination policy.”
Rosancrans ran two-years ago for the seat and was defeated by 12 votes in the general municipal election by Councilman Rick Reichner. She also had an unsuccessful run for the seat in 2019.
Rosancrans a home health nurse, resides in Sunbury with her wife, Kristine Rosancrans.
They are the co-chairs of the Sunbury Litefest Committee and founders of the "Stay Sunbury Informed and Beyond" Facebook page, promoting businesses in the City of Sunbury as well as keeping citizens informed of community activities, she said.
Rosancrans said her top priorities include strengthening economic development, prioritizing public safety, promoting redevelopment, as well as an environment that attracts and retains businesses.
She is the first person to announce they are seeking one of the two seats that will up for grabs in next year's elections.
Currently, the seats of Councilman Jim Eister and appointed Councilwoman Lisa Martina are the two seats that will be up for election.