Editor’s note: The Daily Item will recognize people who have Made a Difference in the Valley in 2021 this week. This is the seventh part of a series that will continue until New Year’s Day.
SUNBURY — Kristine Rosancrans moved to the Valley seven years ago and she quickly cemented herself as a volunteer who serves her community.
Rosancrans, of Sunbury, was nominated as one of The Daily Item’s People Who Made A Difference in the Valley in 2021. A woman of many roles, Rosancrans said her love of service comes from being with others.
“I am all about joy and love and being connected,” said Rosancrans, the Immunization Registry supervisor for the Department of Health. “It’s so important to be connected to one another. The way to do that is to volunteer, branch out and meet new people. It brings you joy when you’re connected to others.”
Rosancrans plays Mrs. Claus while her wife, Victoria Rosancrans, plays Santa in Cameron Park, Sunbury. Kristine is the vice president of the Sunbury Rotary Club. She is a court appointed special advocate with Greater Susquehanna Valley CASA. She is the co-founder of Northumberland Fire Department Support Unit and Sunbury Stay Informed. Kristine is involved in the Sunbury Litefest and Sunbury Semiquincentennial Celebration committees.
Victoria and Kristine Rosancrans took over the role of Santa and Mrs. Claus in the city of Sunbury following the death of Ray DeFacis in March 2018. DeFacis played Santa for more than 30 years, including four years at the Santa House in Sunbury.
“If children seem upset or nervous, I gauge what their comfort level is,” said Kristine Rosancrans. “We want it to be a positive experience. I coordinate with the elves (young volunteers from the community) who help out, making sure they know what their role is. I help feed the deer in Cameron Park.”
One of the most memorable moments as Mrs. Claus came earlier this year when Sherry and David Smith, of Rockerfeller Township, brought their 6-year-old daughter, Kyra, to visit the Santa House. A lover of Christmas, Kyra dressed up like Mrs. Claus for the visit.
“She was absolutely adorable,” said Kristine Rosancrans. “It just really, really warmed my heart. It’s such a beautiful magical thing to be Mrs. Claus and to be a part of the joy and love of Christmas. She was over the moon. She put her arm up and posed perfectly. Just being a part of the love and joy and lifting people’s spirits, that magicalness of Christmas, you can lift people’s spirits. It brings me a lot of joy.”
David Smith said the memory is a special one.
“I was pleasantly surprised,” said Smith. “It felt good to see that smile on her (Kyra’s) face. I think Mrs. Claus was phenomenal. She didn’t just inspire my daughter, but other kids as well. Her dedication touches a lot of hearts. That means a lot to the kids.”
After the interaction, Smith said Kyra came home and told her parents that she wanted to dye her hair white for Christmas in order to be like Mrs. Claus.
The Rosancrans, along with DeFacis’s widow Tina, also continued the charity of Santa’s Miracle Gift of Giving. They provide Christmas gifts to struggling families each year.
After Defacis died, Victoria Rosancrans said the “reindeer reins” were passed to her and Kristine.
“Kristine totally embodies the magic of Mrs. Claus and Christmas,” said Victoria Rosancrans. “Kristine is the current vice president of the Sunbury Rotary Club. Kristine is passionate about advocating for children.”
As a special advocate with CASA, Rosancrans said she advocates for the child in court cases, interviews those involved with the child’s life and makes recommendations to the court about what would allow the child to have a successful childhood. Their role is to be “the voice of the child,” she said.
Being a special advocate holds a special place in Rosancrans’s heart. She lived the first six months of her life in an orphanage in Washington, D.C., before she was adopted out to parents from Virginia. They moved to New Holland when she was 5.
“It’s very near and dear to me,” she said. “I was adopted by awesome people and had a fantastic childhood. I feel every single child deserves to have that experience and to be loved.”
Kristine Rosancrans was nominated by Victoria Rosancrans, her wife of five years.
“Kristine moved here to the Valley seven years ago from Mechanicsburg,” Victoria said. “We resided in Northumberland at that time. Kristine instantly became involved in the community by becoming a volunteer with the Northumberland Fire Department Support Unit.”
The Northumberland Fire Department Support Unit was set up as a volunteer firefighter support group for the Northumberland Fire Department. They hydrate the firefighters, give them items to keep cool or keep warm, provide snacks and coffee — “things that keep them safe and get them home to their families,” said Kristine.
Victoria and Kristine Rosancrans started the Facebook page called “Stay Sunbury Informed and Beyond. Their goal was to help businesses in Sunbury and in the Valley with free marketing, as many were struggling during the pandemic. This has been well received in the Valley, said Victoria.
The Rosancrans are also involved with the Sunbury-based Dashing With Kindness, founded by Angel Rager. The goal of the project is to make positive impacts on the community with monthly events, service work and other acts of kindness.
The Rosancrans walked in during Easter this year and started helping with the egg hunt. They have been involved ever since, said Rager.
“Kristine is spectacular,” said Rager. “That’s the best word I can use. She is an amazing woman with a huge heart.”
Kristine Rosancrans said that Sunbury and the surrounding area became special to her.
“For whatever reason, this area is congruent with my soul,” she said. “I feel these people in this place are my tribe. I feel very at home here.”