DANVILLE — The Danville Rotary Club is holding its 30th annual Snowball Open April 15 at The Links at Hemlock Creek, 55 Williamsburg Boulevard, Bloomsburg.
The golf tournament is a 2-person scramble with cart and 9-hole tournament with the option to play back nine for free. It is an 11 a.m. shotgun start. The $50 per golfer entrance fee includes a hot lunch and contests and prizes.
Registration is required by Monday. Interested golfers should call 570-573-3825, email jason@buypahomes.com or check out @danvilleparotary on Facebook. To pay by Venmo, use @Danville-RotaryClub. Checks should be payable to the Danville Rotary Club and mailed to Jason Ottmann, 96 Montgomery St., Montgomery.