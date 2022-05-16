SUNBURY — The Sunbury Rotary Club wants residents to honor family or friends who are currently active in either the military, first responder, police officer, health care worker or frontline worker as part of the Sunbury 250th Celebration.
The fundraiser is to raise money for the Sunbury Rotary Club for community projects, according to Rotarian Victoria Rosancrans.
“We are excited to hold the display in conjunction with the city's 250th celebration," Rosancrans said. "Our goal this year is to display 100 flags, to signify the 100-year anniversary of the city being incorporated.”
Flags will be on display June 22 through July 13 at Merle Phillips Park, on Front Street, Rosancrans said.
Rosancrans said twice a year the club changes the American flags, which hang on the Veterans Bridge and Thomas A. Edison Bridge. The cost to change them is $700 each time, Rosancrans said.
There are various degrees of sponsorships ranging from a $1,500 corporate sponsor that will give various ways for people to view their loved ones, down to $75 for a flag that will be hung in the park.
“We encourage citizens in the Valley, not just Sunbury, to honor those who are currently serving or have served in the military or someone who is a hero in their lives," Rosancrans said.
The Sunbury Semiquincentennial Celebration kicks off on July 4 with the "biggest parade the city has ever seen," according to organizers.
The celebration has been two years in the making thanks to a committee of people, including Jody Ocker, Slade Shreck, Councilman John Barnhart and city business owner Lyndie Lloyd, according to Mayor Josh Brosious.
Ocker also secured a 60-foot Ferris wheel that will sit on Market Street during the events.
Brosious said he thinks the idea is great and hopes to see the park jammed with flags so people can visit and walk through taking pictures.
"Thank you to the Rotary Club for all they do," Brosious said. "This is another way the club can raise money to help our city. I hope the park is filled and people can walk around and take pictures that will last a lifetime."
For more information visit www.sunburyrotary.org or call 570-975-5951.