HERSHEY — Jim Roth became Pennsylvania's all-time winningest high school football coach on Saturday, leading Southern Columbia to its 11th state title with 42-14 win over Wilmington in Hershey.
The victory was the 456th of Roth's career, breaking the record of 455 held by former Berwick coach George Curry.
Junior Gavin Garcia scored four touchdowns in Saturday's win, including all three in the first half as Southern took a 21-7 lead at the break at Hersheypark Stadium.
Roth, a Shikellamy graduate, is now 456-63-2 in his career. The win was the 60th in a row for the Tigers, who have won four state titles in a row and five of the last six in Class 2A.
Since 2015, the Tigers are 91-1. The only loss over the past six seasons was in the state final in 2016.