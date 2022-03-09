A portion of Route 147 is closed this morning for a rockslide south of Sunbury.
PennDOT announced this morning that Route 147 closed in both directions between Route 61 at the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Sunbury to Brush Valley Road in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County. The rockslide has taken down some utility lines, PennDOT reported.
A detour using Brush Valley Road, Route 890, and Route 61 is in place. The roadways is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should expect delays in travel.