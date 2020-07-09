Route 147 in Point Township will be closed overnight tonight as contractors place concrete on the bridge anchoring the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway project.
According to PennDOT, the road will be closed in both directions from 10 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday. Route 147 will be closed between Lahrs Road and Ridge Road, in Point Township, according to PennDOT officials.
The contractor, Trumbull Corporation, will be placing concrete on the span of the bridge that goes over Route 147, officials said.
A detour using Route 11 and Ridge Road will be in place.
Trumbull Corporation is the primary contractor for the $156 million CSVT River Bridge.
Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.